Fire Report: May 5, 2022
Monday, April 25
- Fire, 894 Mississippi 587, 12:31 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.
- Electrical fire, 49 Arthur B. Johnson Lane, 6:08 p.m., South Marion responded.
- Vehicle fire, 244 C and S Road, 9:31 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Tuesday, April 26
- Medical alarm, 123 Christopher Road, 11:59 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Vehicle accident-property damage only, 2136 Mississippi 586, 3:30 p.m., Foxworth responded.
- Fire alarm, 145 Lumzy Lane, 5:12 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Fire alarm, 1104 Meadowood Road, 11:46 p.m., Columbia responded.
Wednesday, April 27
- Medical, 18 Blue Springs Road, 12:25 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical alarm, 620 Owens Street, 8 p.m., Columbia responded.
Thursday, April 28
- Medical, 101 Elm Street, 9:09 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 527 E. Marion School Road, 11:01 a.m., South Marion responded.
- Fire alarm, 32 Ramshur Lane, 5:40 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Friday, April 29
- Medical, 136 Pine Ridge Road, 4:18 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Fire alarm, 1401 Mississippi 13 N., 4:34 a.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 19 Storage Lane, 2:07 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Medical, 1107 Martin Luther King Drive, 2:09 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 1004 West Ave., 8:18 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Fleet Holmes Road/Stovall Road, 11:23 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Saturday, April 30
- Medical, Foots Lane, 2:08 a.m., South Marion responded.
- Medical, 40 Spell Drive, 9:16 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Grass/woods fire, 447 Miller Road, 12:37 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
- Welfare check, 240 Mississippi 43, 12:39 pm., Foxworth responded.
- Grass/woods fire, 261 First Hopewell Road, 1:44 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Sunday, May 1
- Medical, 75 New Jerusalem Road, 7:04 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Medical, 23 Hinton Lane, 11:40 a.m., Foxworth responded.
- Fire, 407 Washington Street, 1:22 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Medical, 1500 Barnes Street, 3:21 p.m., Columbia responded.
- Grass/woods fire, Mississippi 13 S./Bill Cook Lane, 5:02 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.
- Medical, 1522 Barnes Street, 6:33 p.m., Columbia responded.
