Fire Report: Sept. 1, 2022



Thu,09/01/22-5:48PM , 44 Reads By STAFF REPORTS

Monday, Aug. 22 Medical, 426 Dale St, 4:53 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 417 W Rankin St, 11:03 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 728 Goss Bunkerhill Rd, 1:32 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 717 Mississippi Ave, 2:11 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 618 West Ave, 4:58 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1019 Gill St, 6:08 p.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, Aug. 23 Medical, 434 Lafayette St, 9:10 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave, 3:23 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, 114 Sanders Rd, 4:01 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, High School Ave/Mary St, 4:49 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1107 Carolyn Ave, 7:41 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Vehicle accident w/unknown injuries, 2230 Mississippi 43, 9:11 a.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.

Medical, 17 McFarland Lane, 4:16 p.m., South Marion responded. Thursday, Aug. 25 Fire, 511 Old Mississippi 24, 11:46 a.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 1007 Church St, 2:06 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 276 Powell Rd, 2:11 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 1621 Sumrall Rd, 2:31 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, Eagle Day Ave, 3:47 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 2115 Mississippi 13 N, 5:14 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, 1379 Kokomo Rd, 5:52 p.m., l Foxworth and Pine Burr responded.

Vehicle accident, 193 Mt Sinai Rd, 6:52 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Fire, 717 Mississippi Ave, 7:45 p.m., Columbia responded. Friday, Aug. 26 Medical, 109 Judy St, 5:27 a.m., Columbia responded

Medical, 434 Lafayette St, 7:01 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 164 State Line Rd, 8:58 a.m., Southwest Marion responded. Saturday, Aug. 27 Road hazard, Bay Ave, 7:51 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 39 Robert Baggett Rd, 8:43 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, 1316 Church St, 2:02 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, 345 Mississippi 43, 4:34 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Sunday, Aug. 28 Medical, 1300 Meadowbrook Ave, 3:03 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave, 1:52 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 421 Jones Lane, 2:10 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1300 Meadowbrook Ave, 9:06 p.m., Columbia responded.

