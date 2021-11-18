Marion Countians can score huge savings on a 26-week subscription to The Columbian-Progress, but they must act soon.

The newspaper’s one-day-only Black Friday deal on Nov. 26 offers 75 percent off the newsstand price. A 26-week subscription is just $13 for new subscribers who live in Marion County; that’s only 25 cents per issue for 52 editions chock full of local news, sports, deals and lifestyles.

Managing Editor Joshua Campbell said it’s the perfect time to get back into delivery of the paper or to start for the first time.

“This is a deal that doesn’t come around very often,” he said. “Readers should be prepared to take advantage of it while they can.”

Membership benefits include home delivery twice a week right to your mailbox, complimentary access at ColumbianProgress.com and free classified ads throughout the year to individuals.

There are three easy ways to sign up:

1. Call 736-2611 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 26.

2. Stop by our office at 318 Second St. during those same hours.

3. Mail payment to P.O. Box 1171, Columbia, MS 39429 on Friday. Letters must be postmarked on Nov. 26 to qualify for the sale.