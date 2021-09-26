Thirty-seven administrators from public school districts across Mississippi gathered virtually on Aug. 30 for the first meeting of this year’s CEO Leadership Academy.

CEO stands for Collaborating to Empower Others – a five-year partnership between the Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools (PREPS) and the Phil Hardin Foundation to help school leaders develop the tools they need to help students succeed.

A statewide research and advocacy organization, PREPS is housed at William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus. Dr. Chuck Benigno is the executive director.

“We are thrilled to announce this outstanding group of educators who are joining our CEO Leadership family. Over the past few years, graduates have enhanced their skills through a renewed focus on creating healthy school cultures based on empathy and respect. Bringing practitioners together from all over Mississippi creates a learning environment that is second to none and I can’t wait to get started,” Benigno said.

Here’s a look at the 2021-22 CEO Leadership Academy class, hailing from 25 public school districts and all four Mississippi Congressional districts:

Jonathan Beasley, Pass Christian Public School District

Cassie Bridges, Lawrence County School District

J. Timothy Bryant, Marion County School District

LaWanda Campbell, Vicksburg Warren School District

Logan Cheek, Kosciusko School District

Sandra Danzey, Stone County School District

Kristin Davis, George County School District

Michael Dean, George County School District

Josh Dodd, Kosciusko School District

Katrina Dwyer, Biloxi School District

Heather Gordon, Vicksburg Warren School District

Carol Jones, Hattiesburg School District

Amy Kelley, Poplarville School District

Angela McHenry, Lauderdale County School District

Sherrod Miller, Meridian School District

Mable Moore, Meridian School District

Shacora Moore, Lauderdale County School District

Charles David Morgan, Lamar County School District

Lawanda Nichols, Vicksburg Warren School District

Phatasis O’Harroll, Vicksburg Warren School District

Elizabeth Overby, Yazoo County School District

Christopher Penton, Pearl River County School District

Ann-Marie Porter, Ocean Springs School District

Melissa Rouse, Vicksburg Warren School District

Zachari Ruff, Lauderdale County School District

Brooke Sibley, Newton County School District

Gina Smith, Louisville School District

Matt Smith, Lowndes County School District

Joseph Stone, Kemper County School District

Jenny Story, Poplarville School District

Jessica Thomas, Newton School District

Maci Torres, Hancock County School District

Lealue Triplett, Okolona School District

Danya Turner, Louisville School District

Jerel Wade, Perry County School District

Brooke Walter, Petal School District

Lakaya Washington, McComb School District.

"The goal of CEO Leadership Academy is for school leaders to collaborate, build networks and work together. By digging deep into the research and keeping abreast of best practices and strategies, they enhance teacher and student interactions," Dr. Patti Permenter, PREPS associate director said."This year’s academy will be mostly virtual due to COVID-19 concerns. However, she said this gives the group an opportunity to network with colleagues from around the nation.