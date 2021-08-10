This Friday the 13th is your lucky day for anyone wishing to subscribe to The Columbian-Progress. Publisher Danny O'Fallon and the entire CP Family are offering an absolutely freaky one-day deal on subscription rates.

On Friday, Aug. 13 only, new in-county subscriptions will be on sale for only $13 for 26 weeks. That is the best deal ever on subscriptions, a whopping 75% off the newsstand price, for Columbia and Marion County trusted source for news, sports and information since 1882.

For just $13, new or inactive subscribers get 26 weeks of the print edition of Columbia and Marion County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 access to the many features of the CP’s website at www.columbianprogress.com, which includes coverage of local news to statewide events.

"Friday the 13th is one of those rare oddities that only happens occasionally during the year," O'Fallon said. "In fact, this will be the only one that occurs at all in 2021, so we're excited to observe it by offering this special discounted $13 subscription rate."

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up at www.columbianprogress.com/friday13. You can stop by the newspaper office at 318 Second St. in Columbia between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 or call (601) 736-2611 to pay with a credit card or debit card.

You can also fill out the order form in this week's paper and mail it to P.O. Box 1171, Columbia, Miss. 39429 with your check, money order or credit card information. It must be postmarked no later than Friday, Aug. 13.