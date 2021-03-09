Editor's Note: Below is a narrative written by Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly describing what he and seven others from Columbia experienced in their 24 hours in Louisiana, from Houma to Grand Isle.

Within 5 minutes of our arrival on Tuesday, we were already passing out the supplies we brought. All of those supplies had run out by the end of the day.

Tuesday night our team attended a briefing with the Terrebonne Sheriff's Department. Their administrative facility had been evacuated, and a make shift command center was established in their motor pool building. Responders were being briefed and offices were set up in the same building where oil was being changed and tires repaired in police vehicles. Six portable toilets lined the fence, and the command staff promised more were coming. Radio communications were down, and cell service was poor at best. Commanders encouraged their officers who were tired and stressed, and many had just lost their homes. Sixty percent of the homes in this parish were damaged or destroyed.

Our orders were to link up with the fire department in Dularge Bayou first thing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning started at 5:30. It was a long night for our officers who provided security for the team and equipment. Gun shots could be heard close by. A large law enforcement presence was in the area, not to mention the two alligators who kept their eyes on us.

The fire chief at Dularge knew his community and was certain that everyone was accounted for. He called into command and said our resources could be better used elsewhere. He sent us to a command post outside of Grand Isle. The command post was supposed to be located before the bridge, in the street. When we got there, a police officer was guarding the entrance to the bridge, no command post. It had been relocated to the island. I remembered the sound in the police chief's voice when being interviewed on the Weather Channel. I knew it was going to be bad. We left the team at the bridge and the police department team drove over to the island. I wasn't prepared for what I saw. Total destruction. On our way to the command post, we ran into another search team who had just delivered water to the island. While talking to them, a gentleman approached us. He looked as if he was grieving. He introduced himself as the mayor of Grand Isle. He thanked us for coming. And thanked us again. Then said, there's nothing anyone can do. We followed the other search team out.

On the way back to Houma, where the FREE International command center was stationed that had linked up with another search and rescue team with elements from South Carolina, Nevada and a FEMA manager from California, they were preparing to be flown into Grand Isle. The information they were given was that the island couldn't be accessed by vehicle. We assured them it could and showed them photos of areas we were in on the island. We shared contact information, and they gathered their gear and prepared to establish a camp on the island and conduct a secondary search, primarily looking for hazardous materials, fuel leaks and other hazards.

Shortly afterwards our teams met again. Having passed out every item we brought and expending all of our resources, we decided to pack our gear and return to Columbia on Wednesday. The long road to recovery will start now for these people, and we just can't do anything else for them. That's a horrible, sickening feeling.

Our plan is to collect as many supplies as possible and make return trips. While traveling we saw utter devastation. We spoke to people who had not had a meal in days. They were desperate, but their faces told a story of resilience. These are a proud people in South Louisiana and a kind people. One family, who we were able to assist by bringing tarps and supplies to, insisted on us coming inside and sharing a meal with them. Those are the moments I'll remember from this mission. I'll remember the faces of the first responders who will stay in the community after we leave, serving it while they rebuild their lives.

I encourage you to give. Help us help them. I look forward to coming back and serving our neighbors to the west.

Columbia Animal Control Officer Danielle Barber added, "There is so much devastation, whether you are in Bayou Dularge, Cutoff, Galliano, Lockport, Larose or Houma. It's absolutely heartbreaking. One relief was to be told that our search and rescue cadaver K9s were not needed because everyone had been accounted for and they didn't have any missing people. With the amount of devastation, you expected a large number of fatalities. Our sincere prayers are with everyone affected by Hurricane Ida."