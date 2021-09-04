Bluff Park BBQ, Sept. 4

You are invited to the Bluff Park BBQ from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. Cook for your family and friends. Bring your lawn chairs and games. Fireworks at dark. No sales of food allowed. No alcoholic beverages.

Junior Auxiliary of Columbia Benefit Dinner, Sept. 7

Please join the Junior Auxiliary of Columbia for its annual Amber Owens Sumrall Tournament Benefit Dinner from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Kanes’s Catfish, Seafood and Steakhouse. Call-ins welcome (601) 731-9626.

Biblical Answers Conference, Sept. 10-12

Well-known evanglist, Alex McFarland, will be hosting a Biblical Answers Conference at 7 p.m. on Frinday, Sept. 10, at the Columbia Expo Center followed by hosting a Fifth Quarter event later that evening at Second Street Bean for the youth. On Saturday, Sept. 11, he will be speaking at Calvary Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. followed by another youth session at 2 p.m. The event will continue that evening at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Expo Center and will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church with sessions at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Cruisin’ the Pearl, Sept. 11

You are invited to Cruisin’ the Pearl from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Columbia Water Park. There will be fun for the whole family such as a car show, parade, pancake breakfast, chili cook-off, games, vendors and much more. This will benefit the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi and Marion County Fire Association.

For more information, please call (601) 441-9534 or (601) 441-6556.

Colubmia Academy Blood Drive, Sept. 23

Columbia Acadmey will be having their fall blood drive from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, in the lobby of the Fine Arts Building. You can sign up online at www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: ca) or call Denise Dyess at (601) 736-6418 or text (601) 270-1934.

Recycle Center

The Recycle Center is open from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. Please have your recyclables seperated or you will be turned away. We accept plastics 1&2, cardboard, aluminium/tin cans and paper. We are located on Old Foxworth Road.

AA Group

The Back To Basics AA Group is now meeting in-person at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Church Street, and online via Zoom. For Zoom meeting information please call 601-441-9857.

Sunday at 8:00 a.m is a closed meeting, open only to those who think they have a problem with alcohol.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. is an open meeting, available to anyone interested in learning more about alcoholism.

Al-Anon Meetings

Columbia Serenity Al-Anon Group meetings have resumed in the coffee room at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1639 Hwy. 98 East.

Any questions, call (601) 441-3053 or (601) 674-0918.

About WINGS

WINGS mission is to empower women in crisis to make informed choices by providing safe shelter and supportive services, including education and case management. This helps lead to self-sufficient, independent, and violence-free lives for these ladies and thier children. You can get involved by giving out the hotline number (601) 684-9111 to a lady in an abusive or crisis situation, make a tax deductible donation or monthly pledge to support or expand the WINGS ministry, make donations of gently used furniture, appliances, household items and clothing or volunteer at the WINGS Thrift Stores.