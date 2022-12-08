A few Columbia Academy Cougars were back on the gridiron for one last time Saturday to represent their school in the MAIS All-Stars competition at Jackson Prep.

Senior running back Preston Sauls was the lone selectee for the MAIS All-Star Game, in which he was coached by a familiar face in CA head coach TC Chambliss. Sauls was a leader on both sides of the ball for CA this year but particularly on offense, where he racked up a team-high 596 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He also finished third among pass catchers for CA, totalling 20 receptions for 234 yards and a score.

Stats were unavailable for Saturday’s contest, but Chambliss’ and Sauls’ blue team came away with the victory.

Representing CA in the MAIS Future All-Stars game were junior left tackle Nick Reagan and sophomore guard Ethan King, who will be looked to as leaders on the Cougars’ roster when they retake the field next fall.

Several Cougars received All-District honors as well. Among the First Team lineup were Sauls, King, Reagan, Carter Rowell, Eli Beard, Holton Hartzog, Holdyn Sandifer and Landon McNabb. Among the Second Team selectees were Reed Duncan, Hayden Brumfield, Hunter Herring and Logan Buckley.

Brentley Sides, Riley Bond, Lucas Stringer and Dillon Rowley were recognized as well, each selected as MAIS District Honorable Mentions.