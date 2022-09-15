The East Marion Eagles celebrated their 2022 homecoming in style Friday night, having their way on both sides of the football in an impressive 41-0 victory over North Forrest.

The Eagles wasted little time in establishing their dominance. They captured the lead on the opening drive of the evening when senior running back Jadarrius "Koolaid" Mallard broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run. Just minutes later, the Eagles retook possession deep in North Forrest territory by blocking a punt, and Chris Magee punched the ball across the goal line from one yard out to extend the lead.

The special teams unit continued to be a factor throughout the night. Malcolm Jenkins blocked another punt on the ensuing drive and returned it 15 yards for yet another East Marion touchdown. Head coach Jerry Fletcher said he believes his team has a ton of potential this fall if their defense and special teams can continue making big plays in big moments.

"Some of our focal points this week were making sure we tackled really well and just finding ways to force turnovers," Fletcher said. "I thought our special teams group brought a ton of energy to the field tonight, and they helped set the tone for the rest of the ball game."

The Eagles kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter. Senior do-it-all athlete Ka'Ron Weary capped off an eight-play, 64-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the quarter. Just a couple drives later, senior quarterback LJ Andrews connected with Magee on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Senior Kristian Day capped off a nearly perfect half of football by nailing an 18-yard field goal on the final drive to extend the Eagles' lead to 35-0.

The second half the action was short and sweet, thanks to the MHSAA's new rule on running the clock nonstop once a team has amassed a 35-point lead. Not quite ready to call it quits, however, was Mallard, who lit up the scoreboard for a second time in the fourth quarter with a 56-yard run to the end zone. Mallard finished the evening with 119 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries, leading a rushing game that Fletcher believes is getting stronger by the week.

"We executed really well on offense tonight, and that's what I was really hoping to see," he said. "Our offensive line did a really good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and creating opportunities, and we were able to take advantage of a lot of those opportunities. You know, we've still got a long way to go and a lot of things to improve on, but it's exciting to see the progress from week to week. These kids are working really hard, and I think their effort really showed tonight."

Now having secured their first win of the 2022 season, the Eagles will travel to Fayette this Friday to take on Jefferson County, and they're hoping to carry last week's well-earned momentum with them.

"I know we've been playing some really tough teams lately. Last week we had Columbia, the reigning 4A state champs, and the week before that we had West Marion, who I believe is probably one of the best 3A teams in Mississippi as well," Fletcher said. "But battles like that make teams tougher, and I think we kind of reaped the benefits of that tonight. Once we get down into our district schedule and start playing teams on our level, I think we'll have a chance to do some pretty good things."