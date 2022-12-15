East Marion and West Marion traded blows on the hardwood Friday night, both coming away with a victory in the process. The Lady Trojans pushed their current winning streak to eight games with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Eagles, and the Eagles grinded out a 72-60 victory in a physical rival game against the Trojans.

Defense has been key in a hot start to the season for the Lady Trojans (11-1), who have held nearly half of its first dozen opponents to less than 30 points. Such was the case again Friday, as baskets came few and far between for the Lady Eagles (0-3) in a game where West Marion forced 32 turnovers.

"Defensively, I thought we executed really well," West Marion head coach Calvin Newsome said. "Our girls are doing a great job of disrupting passing lanes and not giving up anything easy under the basket. When you play like that on the defensive end, it opens a lot of opportunities for your offense."

West Marion capitalized on those opportunities with a stellar shooting performance. Three Lady Trojans drained shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter to build a double-digit advantage within eight minutes of the opening tipoff. Sophomore Kirsten Williams scored a game-high 12 points, and senior Raven Jones, who played just over one half of the contest before the starters were pulled, finished her night with 10 points. East Marion junior Jakeria McCloud led the Lady Eagles with 10 points in their third straight loss to start the season.

The boys game was much more tightly contested. A few steals and transition baskets helped the Trojans (2-10) build an early lead, but the Eagles (2-1) worked their way back into the lead with a strong rebounding performance that resulted in a lot of second-chance points for East Marion. The second quarter proved to be the biggest difference in the contest, as the Eagles put together an 18-8 run to create a lead that would never be surmounted.

"I think that, offensively, we created a few mismatches and played really well under the rim," said East Marion head coach Calvin Brown. "We're still turning the ball over too much, but we played a lot better than we had in our previous two games. Defensively, we're still a work in progress as well, and we're still thinking long term, but the more success we can have along the way, the more that does for our guys' confidence as the season goes along."

Sophomore Donny Anderson delivered his strongest performance of the season, shooting 73% from the field for a game-high 24 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds — five of which were on the offensive end — four assists and a pair of steals. Brown said he believes Anderson is only scratching the surface of how good the team believes he can be when he's fully engaged and focused on the task at hand.

"The athleticism has been there since Day 1. When he's active and aggressively flying around the court, good things are going to happen," Brown said. "When he's locked in and focused on each play, even better things start to happen. I think that's the key for him. He's got to channel that energy into basketball plays as opposed to just running on energy and emotion. It just so happened that he was able to settle down and do just that on Friday, and it resulted in a really impressive performance."

The Eagles and Lady Eagles were back on their home court Tuesday for rematches against Columbia, but results were unavailable at press time. On Thursday, they'll host South Jones in one of two more non-district showdowns before enjoying a couple weeks off for the holidays. For the Trojans and Lady Trojans, only one game remains before the holiday break, as they'll travel to Columbia on Thursday to take on the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats.