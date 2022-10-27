A disappointing season for the West Marion Trojans became a little more bleak with Friday night's showing on the road against the defending champion Jeff Davis County Jaguars, who took control early and never let up in a 60-8 win over the struggling Trojans.

Prior to the contest, West Marion head coach Brandon Thornhill said that while the Trojans (1-7, 0-3) were already eliminated from playoff contention, it would still be important for them to play hard and learn as much as they could against an opponent that they'll likely face on numerous occasions in the years to come. Unfortunately for the Trojans, the lessons learned on Friday were tough pills to swallow as they were out-matched and out-gunned by one of the top 3A programs in the state.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t do very much right, and Jeff Davis was just rolling," Thornhill said. "There’s really no excuse. We just have to learn from our mistakes, make improvements and just keep moving forward as a team."

The Jaguars flexed their muscles early and often, starting with the very first play from scrimmage. After an electric kick return that placed them in great starting position near midfield, the Jaguars scored on a 49-yard run on first down to take an early 8-0 lead over the Trojans.

Forced into a third-and-long situation on the ensuing drive, freshman quarterback Braxton Albritton threw a pass that was tipped in the air by a receiver and intercepted, setting up the Jaguars offense with another short field. Two plays later, a reverse sweep was taken 50 yards to the house to double JDC's advantage.

The Jaguars' run game continued to dominate throughout the night. Following a 29-yard touchdown run on their next drive, the Jaguars defense blocked a Trojans punt attempt, which set up a 36-yard run into the end zone that gave JDC a commanding 30-0 lead.

The Trojans finally seemed to get things going on offense early in the third quarter, stringing together a pair of complete passes by Albritton and a 13-yard run by Elijah Kendrick that put them on JDC's side of the 50 for the first time in the contest. The drive ended shortly after, however, when another pass by Albritton was tipped, intercepted and returned 68 yards for another Jaguars touchdown.

Following another JDC touchdown drive, the same incident repeated itself, this time resulting in a 35-yard pick six for the Jaguars. Thornhill said throwing the football has been a struggle for the Trojans for most of the fall, but he still believes the experience and lessons learned will put his freshman signal caller in better position to succeed as he continues to grow and develop as a quarterback.

"Braxton's gotten better every week, and he's starting to understand the game better," Thornhill said. "You hate to feel like you're just throwing the kid into the fire against a really good football team, but I told him the one thing you can’t race is time. It's a process, and if you stick to that process and put in the work, eventually you'll see the fruits of that labor."

The Trojans' only points came early in the fourth quarter with a small glimpse of Albritton's progress. The freshman connected with Kendrick on a 40-yard pass that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Kendrick on the very next play. Fellow senior Jakaden Mark then punched the ball across the goal line on a QB keeper to tack on two more points.

The Trojans' momentum was short-lived, however, as the Jaguars scored on a 75-yard run the very next play from scrimmage. After reeling in another interception, the fourth of the night thrown by the Trojans, the Jaguars milked the clock with a time-consuming, 12 play touchdown drive that ended on a 2-yard score and brought the game to its final score of 60-8.

The Trojans will have one last opportunity to end the season on a high note and earn momentum to carry into the offseason when they host Ouichita Christian (7-1, 3-0) in Friday night's season finale.