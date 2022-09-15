The West Marion Trojans made a lot of exciting plays in last Friday night's road game against Class 6A St. Martin, but turnovers and penalties were ultimately their undoing in a 46-20 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

St. Martin's offense set the tone right out of the gate, marching down field and scoring on a 37-yard strike thrown by highly touted senior quarterback DK Jenkins. Three plays into West Marion's attempt to respond, a miscue on the snap resulted in a fumble, which led to another Yellow Jacket touchdown on a 32-yard run moments later.

The home team kept pouring it on, racking up 28 points in the first quarter of action. Jenkins dodged what came awfully close to being a sack by West Marion's Caleb Varnado and raced 79 yards down the right sideline for six points. After yet another Trojans fumble, the Yellow Jackets capitalized again and increased their lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass. West Marion head coach Brandon Thornhill said he was disappointed with the number of early mental errors that left his team behind the eight ball for most of the contest.

"We committed too many penalties, we didn't tackle very well and we committed a lot of turnovers," Thornhill said. "Those are three core ingredients for losing a football game. Those are things we've been working on throughout the season, but I thought we took a step back in our execution this week. We've just got to play better football than that."

Although they were already down four touchdowns, things seemed to start clicking for the Trojans in the second quarter. After an interception by sophomore safety Jayvieon Barnes, the offense moved the ball 68 yards in only three plays and scored on a 30-yard run by Jakaden Mark, the senior's fourth visit to the end zone in three weeks of action. St. Martin responded on its following drive, however, scoring on 26-yard pass from Jenkins to take a 34-6 lead into the locker room.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, West Marion freshman Gabriel Franklin found a hole and raced 81 yards to the end zone, creating enough momentum to help the Trojans out score the Yellow Jackets through the last 24 minutes. Following yet another interception by Barnes, freshman quarterback Braxton Albritton led the Trojans 65 yards in only two plays and connected with Qua Ward on a 38-yard touchdown pass, which was ultimately the final score of the evening.

In the first start of his high school career, Albritton was 6-for-13 passing with 135 yards and a touchdown. Thornhill said he was pleased with the young signal caller's debut performance, considering the hostile environment and the quality of the opponent.

"He made some really nice plays for us. He worked really hard over the summer, and we figured he would get a few opportunities to throw the ball for us over the course of the season," Thornhill said. "He's still learning as a freshman, but I thought he made some good passes. The more things come along for him, the more chances we'll have to open things up in the passing game."

The Trojans have now lost back-to-back road games, and they'll return to their home field Friday for yet another big challenge when they host the defending 4A state champion Columbia Wildcats. But Thornhill believes the key for his team is to continue working on improving the things that are within their control, regardless of who their opponent is each Friday night.

"We have a really challenging non-district schedule, and we knew that coming into the season, but we've just got to do a better job of playing Trojan football and not beating ourselves with mistakes," he said. "We haven't quite reached district play yet, but if we can clean up those mishaps and execute our game plan, I think we'll be in pretty good shape once we get into our district schedule."