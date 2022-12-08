After enjoying a few days off for Thanksgiving, West Marion's basketball teams stormed back out of the gate with four straight wins. The Lady Trojans claimed wins over Salem (51-28) and Our Lady Academy (45-16) while the Trojans won a pair of nail-biters against Salem (53-51) and St. Stanislaus (50-49).

The Lady Trojans (9-1) picked up right where they left off before Thanksgiving break, dominating their way to big wins on back-to-back nights and extending their current winning streak to six games. Senior Raven Jones, who led the team in scoring through both contests with 25 points against Salem and 18 points against Our Lady Academy, said it was just a matter of playing with great team chemistry and sticking to what they do best.

"I think when we play as a team the way that we're supposed to, it really shows on the court," Jones said. "We just try to always put the team first, play good defense and play unselfish basketball when we're on offense. When we do those things well, we usually have a pretty good chance to win games."

For the Trojans (2-8), last week's victories were a tad more significant, ending a eight-game losing streak to start off the season. Head coach Calvin Newsome said he believed all along that the Trojans would be able to right the ship once they found their rhythm, and senior Jo'syah Guy believes there are many more wins in store for the team as it prepares for Friday night's showdown at home against cross-county rival East Marion.

"We got off to a tough start, but in the last couple games, we played a lot better as a team," Guy said. "We still have a lot left to prove though, so we've just got to keep working. We always look forward to playing East Marion, and they have a really good team, so we'll have to play our best basketball to come away with the win."