Main Street Seafood holds ribbon cutting



Thu,05/05/22-9:00PM , 304 Reads By BETH RILES - Staff Writer

Main Street Seafood held its ribbon cutting Friday. Attending the ribbon cutting, front row, from left, are Jill Spizale, Chris Molina, Caitlin Austin, Magan Beasley, Nik Ingram, Krislynn Ingram, Maggie Ingram, Mark Hudson, Aida Jane Burns, Evelyn Williamson, Harold Williamson, Stephanie Guidroz and Andrea Porter; back row, Caitlin Austin, Cory Magee, Andrew Magee, Mike Smith, Patricia Norris and Alysha Netherland.

