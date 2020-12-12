The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 8 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the seven projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Three of the projects are funded by the state lottery. Enacted in 2018, the Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law designates the first $80 million of lottery proceeds for state roads and bridges.

“MDOT immediately put the lottery funds to use and began much-needed pavement rehabilitation projects in rural communities across the state. All of these awarded projects will contribute to a safe and reliable transportation system for Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission.

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

- A $509,410 contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune, for slope improvements along Interstate 59 from Nichols to McNeill in Pearl River County.

- A $1.6 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 3-mile overlay project on State Route 29 from the Stone County line north and on State Route 29 from State Route 149 to the Perry County line in Stone and Perry counties. This project was funded by the state lottery.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

- A $1.8 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 7-mile overlay project on State Route 444 from State Route 1 to U.S. Highway 61 in Bolivar County. This project was funded by the state lottery.

- A $915,633 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a 3-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 61 from State Route 547 to Glensade Subdivision Road in Claiborne County. This project was funded by the state lottery.

- A $479,860 contract was awarded to Olympus Painting Contractors, Inc., of Tarpon Springs, FL, for a bridge maintenance project on State Route 28 and U.S. Highway 49 West in Copiah and Sunflower counties.

- A $735,451 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for bridge maintenance on Interstate 20 at Clear Creek in Warren County.

“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

- A $2.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, TN, for a 7-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 35 from the Attala County line to Interstate 55 in Carroll County.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.