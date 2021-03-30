When the Pittsburgh Pirates run out onto the Wrigley Field grass Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, a Columbia native will be patrolling center field for the Buccos.

After years on the outskirts of the Toronto Blue Jays’ starting outfield, Anthony Alford is poised to be an everyday player for the first time in his big league career. He put on a show after being claimed off waivers by the Pirates last August with a triple, a home run and 4 RBI in five games, but he fractured his elbow trying to rob a home run, which ended his 2020 campaign.

This offseason he rehabbed the injury, refocused himself and found a path to playing time. Alford claimed Pittsburgh’s starting center field job in spring training by batting .261 with two home runs and 4 RBI while producing a few highlight-reel catches. He said Tuesday it means everything to him that he’s finally getting the opportunity to show what he can do at the big league level.

“It’s one of the goals I’ve been working towards, especially coming off of an offseason where I’ve been rehabbing and knowing that I was going to have to be healthy in order to win a job,” he said. “I’m feeling really good.”

He added it helped that every time he played this spring, he did so as a starter.

“When I was in Toronto, it was a lot of coming in and playing the back half (of spring training games). I’ve pretty much started every game that I’ve played in over here. It was an open competition, and they made that clear coming into camp. The best person was going to take the job. Everything had to be earned,” he explained. “In Toronto, there were so many outfielders over there, and the writing was pretty much on the wall. Just knowing that I had the opportunity to be a starter here really motivated me, and I was locked in.”

On Monday, Alford was called into Pirates manager Derek Shelton’s office, expecting the worst because he knew they were making final roster decisions and cuts. But when he got in the office, Shelton asked him one simple question: “Do you want to go to Chicago?”

“I said, ‘Hell yeah,’” Alford said.

After spending eight years in the Blue Jays organization, which included four seasons in which Alford played for the big league club, he said he’s grateful to finally be an everyday starter.

Thanks to numerous injuries, Alford never got the chance to establish himself as an everyday starter in Toronto. Going into the 2017 season he was one of the top prospects in all of baseball and got called up to the big leagues with a chance to become a starter after batting .325 through 33 games in Double-A. But four days after making his debut, he broke the hamate bone in his wrist. While he recovered to play the final two months of the season, he did so in the minors.

That offseason the Blue Jays traded for Randal Grichuk, an established starter, blocking Alford at the major league level. Over the next two-and-a-half seasons, he was shuffled back-and-forth between the minors and majors as needed by Toronto with no openings for him to become a starter.

But when Alford takes the field Thursday as a starter at Wrigley, he said he wants to soak it all in and enjoy the moment because he knows how rare it is to be a starter in The Show.

“I’m going to try to make the best out of it,” he said. “I want to show the Pirates and the rest of MLB what I can do when I’m playing every day as opposed to being a bench player. I just want to take advantage of it, go out there and show my abilities.”

To stick in the big leagues, Alford said it’s important to constantly be adjusting and be open to changes and growth.

Alford offered a message to young players throughout Marion County to never stop pursuing their dreams.

“Be persistent. Don’t ever let anybody else’s doubt determine how you feel about yourself. Just because they don’t think you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t do it. I’ve had a lot of people tell me I couldn’t do stuff right there in Columbia and that I wouldn’t make it,” he said. “When adversity hits, you can’t go around it; you can’t go over it; you just have to go through it and learn how to overcome it. I’m not going to say everybody can be major league baseball player, but find your skill set when you’re young, try to maximize it and see where it takes you.”