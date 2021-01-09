Celebrate Sela’s 7th Annual Rummage Sale, March 6

Celebrate Sela’s 7th Annual Rummage sale will be held from 7 am until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Kane’s Catfish, Seaford and Steakhouse. All proceeds will benefit Celebrate Sela: Race to Raise CDH Awareness.

River City Little Big Band Concert, March 7

River City Little Big Band invites you to a free concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Friendship Park.

7th Annual Celebrate Sela 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run, March 27

The 7th Annual Celebrate Sela 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run will be held on Saturday, March 27, at Friendship Park. The 5K is for runners and walkers of all ages and levels while the half-mile fun run is for ages 9 and under. This annual event takes place in memory of Sela Marie Anderson, infant daughter of David and Laura Anderson of Foxworth.

Columbia Group AA Meetings

Columbia Group AA will hold in person meetings at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 312 C Second St. Please use the door in the alley.

AA Group

The Back To Basics AA Group is now meeting in-person at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Church Street, and online via Zoom. For Zoom meeting information please call 601-441-9857.

Sunday at 8:00 a.m is a closed meeting, open only to those who think they have a problem with alcohol.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. is an open meeting, available to anyone interested in learning more about alcoholism.

Al-Anon Meetings

Columbia Serenity Al-Anon Group meetings have resumed in the coffee room at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1639 Hwy. 98 East.

Any questions, call (601) 441-3053 or (601) 674-0918