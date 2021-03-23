Senior forward Lia Smith became the first of East Marion’s basketball stars to sign a letter of intent Thursday, inking a scholarship with Hinds Community College.

Smith said to sign with Hinds is a dream come true because she didn’t think it was actually going to happen.

“It made me feel like I am good enough to actually take it this far, and I’m glad for the opportunity,” she said.

East Marion head coach Calvin Brown said it’s very special to see Smith sign a scholarship.

“In Lia’s case, I’ve never been more relieved because there’s never been a more deserving kid, but also there’s never been more of the definition of a tweener. I just did not know if anybody was actually going to reach out and actually offer. We were preparing to go the tryout route, calling around and sending film. When that’s the scenario, the percentages are really low that they actually offer. I’m as relieved as I am excited for her.”

Brown said Hinds is a rebuilding program with a new staff, and Smith said she’s been told that she will get playing time as a freshman next year.

“It’s very, very important, and it made me feel good. I know I have to work hard if I want to keep playing,” she said. “I need to improve my handles because they’re not as tight as I want them to be.”

Although Smith only averaged 7.6 points per game as a senior, along with a team-high 7.3 rebounds, her stats come with a grain of salt because her calling card is her defense. Brown said the big thing for Smith will be her just getting to spend more time in the gym and focus solely on basketball because she’s spent her entire East Marion career playing multiple sports year round.

“We spread our kids here pretty thin. She goes from volleyball to basketball to cheer, and she used to do spring sports until this year. Just being committed to the game of the basketball and her time in the gym, on top of her work ethic, is going to help her close that gap,” he said. “She’ll find a way to be a productive contributor. That’s just who she is.”

The veteran coach added that defense will get Smith playing time early, but if she continues to evolve her offensive game, she has the potential to become a starter sooner rather than later.

On her visit to the Raymond campus, Smith said it felt like home with everyone being nice and the gym looking top-notch.

Smith thanked her mom, Cassandra, Brown, God and all of her teammates for helping her reach the next level.

As of press time Thursday, Hinds was 0-12 and was scheduled to play its regular season finale Friday against Jones College (15-0), who is ranked No. 1 in the country.

East Marion is expected to have two more stars, Caleb Rawls and Vashon Sims, sign in the coming weeks.