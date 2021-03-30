Columbia only got to play two games in the past week, but the Lady Wildcats put on a show while improving to 12-1, outscoring their opponents a combined 41-2.

The Lady Wildcats (12-1, 2-0) beat Perry Central 17-1 March 26 on the road thanks to a 10-run fourth inning. Meagan Arnold tripled and brought home four runs, Kacey Stampley plated three runs, Kaylee Stringer drove in two runs with two singles and Jalasia Everett singled twice and had an RBI. Stringer also tossed a no-hitter, allowing one run on two walks and striking out one.

Then Monday at McComb, the Lady Wildcats put up 13 runs in the first inning and 10 runs in the second to lead them to a 24-1 win. Stampley doubled and singled with 3 RBI, Leah Nolan had two-run double and Meagan Arnold had an RBI double. Columbia had 13 hits but also walked 11 times. Stringer got the win, allowing one run in two innings in the run-rule shortened game.

Lady Wildcats head coach Greg Arnold said the best thing about those two games was allowing Columbia’s younger players to continue getting experience at the varsity level.

Through 13 games, Columbia is averaging 12.5 runs per game while allowing just 3.5, but Arnold said there’s always room for improvement both offensively and defensively.

“That’s what you do every day; you go to work and try to get better,” he said.

Columbia played Tylertown (0-3) in a district doubleheader at home Thursday, but results were unavailable at press time.

“They’ve got a pitcher who throws it in the upper 40s, low 50s, so an average pitcher,” Arnold said. “They haven’t got to play a lot of games unfortunately. We’ve got to play 13 games, while everyone else is around six to eight.”

The Lady Wildcats will play four non-district games next week before finishing their Region 8-3A schedule against West Marion in an away-and-home series April 13 and 15, respectively.

They will play Bogue Chitto on the road Monday then play host to McComb Thursday, Magee Friday and Seminary Saturday. The Seminary game will be a “pink out” contest honoring cancer survivors.