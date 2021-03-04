53 years ago, March 7, 1968

“Mr. and Mrs. Jack J. Jordan were notified Monday night of the death of their son Pfc. Jack J. Jordan, Jr, 25, in Vietnam on March 2.

Pvt. Jordan, who was in the Army and serving in Vietnam since October was in the 25th Infantry, Company C.

He was a graduate of Columbia High School, attended Pearl River Junior College and was a former employee of Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula. He was a member of the local First Methodist Church. No word had been received at press time as to arrival of the body and no funeral arrangements have been made.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Pat Jordan of Columbia; two sisters, Miss Mary Carolyn Jordan of Biloxi and Miss Jan Jordan of Columbia; one brother Talmage Jordan of Columbia; and his grandmother, Mrs. Harry H. Barnes of Columbia.”

35 years ago, March 6, 1986

“Faced with the loss of nearly $2 million in preventive health funds, state health officials fear the revival of a disease that has "killed more people than all the wars of all the ages." Many people believe this dread disease - tuberculosis - has been eradicated. But it has not.

"Even though tuberculosis in the United States continues to decline, between 700 and 800 suspected cases are screened each year in Mississippi", says Dr. Don Williamson, tuberculosis control officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health. "The screening process uncovers 350 to 400 new cases annually.

"Tuberculosis strikes all people but afflicts males, the elderly, and non-whites at higher rates," he continues. "The tuberculosis germ can only be transmitted through the respiratory route." Cough, fatigue, fever, weight loss, hoarseness and chest pain may accompany tuberculosis, but these symptoms are often absent until the advanced stages of the disease.

33 years ago, March 3, 1988

Local authorities have arrested 15 local residents and are searching for three others, in what has resulted in one of this area's largest drug round-ups. The Marion County Grand Jury on Friday handed down a special partial report listing 18 indictments, which contained 28 counts of drug related charges. Of those counts, 14 were for the sale of cocaine and 14 for the sale of marijuana.

An intense undercover investigation, spearheaded by Columbia Police Detective Rip Stringer has consistently involved city, state, and county drug enforcement officers for four or five months. An estimated $3,000 to $4,000 in state funds were utilized to purchase drugs from suspects during course of the investigation. This amount does not account for any other expenses such as salaries, vehicles, and etc.

24 years ago, March 2, 1996

"Recently, two planes manned by four Cuban-born American citizens were shot down by Cuban Air Force Planes. The Cuban Government claims that they were in Cuban air space, and had previously been warned not to fly over Cuba; but the Cuban exile group which sent the planes claimed they were shot down over international waters.

Although President Clinton made a speech strongly criticizing Cuba for the shooting down of civilian airplanes, all that he actually did was to tighten up on some of the economic sanctions against Cuba. But we should also remember, that last year Clinton had erased these same sanctions - so all he really did was to cancel his last year's actions.

With presidential and congressional elections in progress, a lot of strong talk is going on in Congress and by other presidential candidates."

41 years ago, March 6, 1980

"James M. Bilbo, 40, of Lumberton, was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter in the apparent hit-and-run accident Friday night that killed a Marion County man on Highway 13 in the Lampton community. Sheriff Tom Boy Forbes said Sammy Smith, 33, was killed as he was apparently walking on the highway Friday night.

Bilbo was released on a $3000 bond after having an initial appearance before Judge Lloyd Day. A preliminary hearing is set for March 13. Coroner Ben Pittman held an inquest, and Sheriff Forbes said it is his understanding that the coroner's jury ruled that death resulted from head injuries.