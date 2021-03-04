Whatever plans you're making for this weekend, be sure to include attending the 66th Annual Marion County Cattlemen's Association Rodeo, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, at the Columbia Expo Center. This year's rodeo is sponsored by Dodge Ram, with events set to begin at 7:30pm each night.

MCCA 2021 President Gary Hill, along with this year's board and membership, invite everyone to come out and enjoy this great family experience. Also present will be 2021 Miss Rodeo Mississippi Mary Claire Cornett. A native of Purvis, Cornett was crowned the Mississippi Queen in January and now represents the entire state. She looks forward to competing in the Miss Rodeo National Finals in Las Vegas later in November.

For those residents who may be lifelong rodeo enthusiasts, those who may just have gotten into it, or some who may have never set foot in a rodeo arena -- this weekend promises to provide everyone a fantastic opportunity to see the sport of professional rodeo at its finest.

Many people may not be aware of this, but the very first rodeo in the state of Mississippi took place 85 years ago, right here in Columbia. In the summer of 1935, four Canadian cowboys came to Columbia and etched their mark in history. In fact, Columbia was also named the home of the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame, a unique honor it still enjoys today.