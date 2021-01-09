In an announcement made today by Major League Baseball, the Mississippi Braves are one of 120 Minor League clubs that have agreed to accept MLB's Professional Development League (PDL) license. This agreement will continue the M-Braves as the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves for the next ten years.

"We are honored to continue as the Atlanta Braves Double-A franchise right here in central Mississippi," said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. "Our new agreement with Major League Baseball will further establish the M-Braves as a main ingredient in the development of future big-league talent. Most importantly, the great fans at Trustmark Park will be the beneficiary for years to come."

MLB's announcement also includes a new league structure for the M-Braves, who will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

Owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the M-Braves have served Pearl and Central Mississippi with affordable family entertainment since 2005. The 2021 season will mark the 17th year and 16th season in Mississippi. Exactly 150 players have made their way through Trustmark Park and go on to play Major League Baseball.