Phyllis Annette Breakfield

60, Columbia

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Phyllis Annette Breakfield, 60, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Hattiesburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Breakfield, and parents, James Douglas and Leona May Pendarvis.

Survivors include her two daughters, Melissa Ard of Columbia and Rachel Breakfield of Starkville; brothers, James Robert Pendarvis and Gregory Pendarvis, both of Columbia; sisters, Janice Sistrunk (Rex) and Shirley Bullock (Jerry), both of Columbia, and a host of nieces, nephew, and friends.

