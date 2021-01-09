On Wednesday, February 10th, the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), will hold a hearing with former Federal government cybersecurity officials and cybersecurity experts on the full range of cyber threats facing the nation.

This hearing will be the Committee’s first in a series that will assess the nation’s approach to cybersecurity, which includes the ongoing investigation into the events of the Solar Winds cyberattack that affected multiple federal departments and agencies.

This hearing will provide Members the opportunity to discuss:

- the appropriate roles and responsibilities of the Federal government and private sector in defending and deterring cyber threats,

-whether the Federal government has the appropriate structures and authorities in place to address increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks against Federal networks and private sector critical infrastructure, and

- what policies Congress should pursue to improve the national cybersecurity posture.

This virtual hearing will be streamed live on YouTube and on our website.

WITNESSES:

- Chris Krebs, Former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security

- Sue Gordon, Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

- Michael Daniel, President & CEO, Cyber Threat Alliance

- Dmitri Alperovitch, Executive Chairman, Silverado Policy Accelerator

More information (and the livestream) available here.