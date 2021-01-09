First Baptist Pre-School Director Mike Pendarvis knows the school’s children are at an age where simple lessons learned now will last a lifetime. Knowing this and knowing her heart, the Lord showed her how to teach it to the students.

Pendarvis realized about 10 years ago that the children were not getting much out of drawing names and exchanging gifts at Christmas time. She also had a burden about the students understanding the concept of community and respecting first responders.

“It is good to teach them about helping others at Christmas,” Pendarvis said.

That’s when the focus shifted from themselves to helping others. After praying about it, she decided the children could help by giving to the food pantry and also the Columbia Animal Shelter. Each year the classes would gather supplies; some classes donated to the food pantry and others to the animal shelter. One year, the students donated money to help someone in the community pay a water bill because the homeowner had a leak and could not afford it all on her own.

The response from the students confirmed to Pendarvis this was a great idea.

However, for Pendarvis, who has worked at the pre-school for 45 years, she wanted to incorporate the Bible into the art of giving. She said the students’ favorite time is Bible study. They eat it up. She reminds them on the sixth day, God created animals just before he did humans. Then God gave man dominion over the animals. She reminds them how important it is to take care of the animals.

Pendarvis first reached out to the food pantry and shelter and received lists of items needed. Those items would be what the children would collect and donate. A couple of years ago, she went to deliver the supplies to the animal shelter and realized that her students not only did an outstanding job of giving but, in a sense, gave too much as there was not enough room for all of the supplies.

That did not diminish what she felt called to do. After time in prayer and asking, she said the Lord revealed to her about setting up accounts at the two local animal hospitals to assist with medical treatments for the animals at the shelter. She explained to the children how they get sick and hurt, animals do also and this way, the animals can see the doctor.

The children were all for it. While some classes gave to the food pantry at Christmas, a collection from two classes yielded $250 per class for a total of $500. Pendarvis said the school added $100 to make it a total of $600. Pendarvis was able to donate $300 each to Columbia Animal Clinic and Watts Animal Clinic on behalf of the animal shelter.

Christmas time is not the only time of year the children are taught about giving and helping others. Every September, they participate in a Trike-A-Thon. Approached by St. Jude’s Children Hospital, a research hospital that does not cost anything to the patients’ families, she decided it would be a good thing to participate in. She would use this time to focus on the first responders and let the children meet and see the responders.

It used to be an annual fundraiser, but she felt led to help the Children’s of Mississippi hospital in Jackson, so now the fundraisers alternate each year.

Pendarvis said First Baptist Pre-School is one of the leading pre-schools in the nation when it comes to the Trike-A-Thon and giving for St. Jude’s. In September 2020, the school raised $8,500 for the facility.

She refuses to take credit for anything, knows that it all came from God. She was previously the pre-school director and had to leave to help manage her and her husband’s business, Courthouse Cleaners. Once the cleaners closed, she was offered a job to come back as a teacher to the school, but the money was not what she felt she needed.

“The Lord just told my husband and I, though, to do it,” she said.

Within three months of returning, she was once again the director. A remarkable blessing, she said.