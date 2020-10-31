West Marion Elementary's fifth-grade students got to participate in the school’s first-ever virtual field trip recently. Teacher Pamela Holmes visited the Mitchell Farms Pumpkin Patch in Collins, filming each area for students to follow along with her from their classrooms. Students snacked on kettle corn and boiled peanuts from Mitchell Farms. Afterward, students were surprised with their own pumpkin patch and were able to pick out a pumpkin to take home. Walmart’s Mike Lowery and CarQuest’s Hoyt Jones donated the pumpkins.

Hayden Stringer, Alexie Stringer, McKenna Douglas and Devin Beach enjoy the pumpkin patch.

Fifth-grade teacher Pamela Holmes filmed Mitchell Farms for the students.

Teacher Candace Crawford weighs pumpkins for her class.