On Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m., The Marion County Museum and Archives along with the Marion County Historical Society will sponsor a free program displaying artifacts from the

Union ironclad U.S.S. Cairo and the side paddle steamboat Dew Drop. Both boats were sunk during the Civil War.

David Proctor will discuss the story of how he officially came into possession of the artifacts from those doing the early salvage work on the two boats. He will also describe in detail the identification of the artifacts some of which still contain contents from the boats food storage containers.

On Nov. 12, 1956, after 94 years covered by the muddy silt of the Yazoo River, the Cairo was finally located just north of Vicksburg by Edwin C. Bearss, Vicksburg National Park Historian. Bearss, along with Max Don Jacks and Warren Grabau, used a simple compass in

the bottom of a small fishing boat, to find the sunken ironclad. Its identify was confirmed in 1959 when the armored gun port was brought up.

Operation Cairo, Inc. was a non-profit organization spearheaded by individuals committed to raising and preserving the Cairo. With raising completed in 1964, Operation Cairo ran out of money. The Cairo Project reverted to the Agricultural and Industrial Board before going to the State of Mississippi.

In 1972, the U.S. Congress enacted legislation authorizing the National Park Service to accept title of the Cairo for restoration and display in the Vicksburg National Military Park. Delays in funding halted progress until June of 1977. After gaining title to the Cairo, the National Park Service towed the gunboat’s remains from Pascagoula, where it had been stored in pieces, to the Port of Vicksburg.

Work on restoration continued along with the construction of the U.S.S. Cairo Memorial Site and Museum in Vicksburg. The site was officially opened on November 12, 1980.

U.S.S. Cairo was a 512-ton "City" class ironclad gunboat built at Mound City, Illinois. She was commissioned in January 1862 as part of the U.S. Army's Western Gunboat Flotilla.

In April and May 1862, U.S.S. Cairo participated in the campaign to capture Fort Pillow and fire her guns during the May 10 naval action there. She also battled with Confederate warships during the action off Memphis, Tenn. on June 6, 1862. Cairo continued her operations on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

On Dec. 12, 1862, while engaged in mine clearance activities on the Yazoo River, Cairo was struck by Confederate mines. She was rocked by two explosions in quick succession which tore gaping holes in her hull and sunk to 36 feet of water in twelve minutes. The Cairo thus became the first armored warship in history to be sunk by electrically detonated mines.

Fifteen year-old George Yost, the youngest of the Cairo’s 75 seamen, penned an account, “…Just as we were training on the battery we were struck by a torpedo, which exploded under our starboard bow, a few feet from the center and some 35 to 40 feet from the bow proper, just under our provision store room, which crushed in the bottom of the boat so that the water rushed in like the roar of Niagara. In five minutes the hold was full of water and the forward part of the gunboat was flooded. One of our heaviest bow guns had been dismounted by the force of the explosion injuring three men.”

Executive Officer Hiram K. Hazlett and Yost were the last two persons to leave the sinking vessel which Yost stated, “We did by jumping into the dingy which was manned by two sailors, and awaited us at the stern. We moved off just in time to escape being swallowed up in the seething caldron of foaming water. Nothing of the Cairo could be seen 12 minutes after the first explosion, excepting the smoke stacks, and the flag staff from which still floated the flag above the troubled waters.”

Artifacts from a side wheel steamboat, the Dew Drop, will also be displayed at the exhibit. The Dew Drop was being used to transport Confederate troops and supplies during the Civil War. On the morning of May 30, 1863, three armed launches from a Union gun boat, approached The Dew Drop about 10 miles up the Quiver River in Sunflower County.

Captain Parisot realized the boat would inevitably fall into the hands of the enemy. He intentionally burned the Dew Drop, a boat he specifically designed to travel on the Yazoo River to be the ultimate in both cargo and passenger travel at the time it was built in 1858.

The Vicksburg Whig paper pronounced the Dew Drop, “One of the neatest and most unique boats that has ever been built for the trade.” The writer said her hull was “beautifully modeled," praised her staterooms as “large and furnished with all the toilet conveniences,” and complimented her captain for sparing “neither pains nor expense in making her a first-class passenger boat in every respect.”

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 3 at 6:00pm at The Marion County Museum & Archives at 200 Second St, Columbia, MS. The program is open to the public. For more information, contact Carol Durham, Curator at 601-731-3999.