Three games rescheduled

With an impending storm expected to hit Mississippi Friday, Columbia, East Marion and West Marion each had their football games pushed up a day to tonight.

The Wildcats (8-0, 3-0) are playing host tonight to Seminary (5-4, 1-2) on Columbia’s senior night. The Trojans (8-1, 2-1) are traveling to Tylertown to take on the Chiefs (3-6, 0-3). The Eagles (6-2, 3-0) are also on the road, taking on North Forrest (3-5, 1-1) in their final regular season game.

Columbia Academy (2-6, 1-1) wraps up its regular season Friday night as it plays host to Oak Forest Academy (6-3) in a non-district showdown. It is the Cougars’ senior night, and the plans are to proceed as scheduled despite the inclement weather.

Pictured Above: West Marion's Jeremiah Holmes throws a pass against Columbia Oct. 17. | Photo by Joshua Campbell