Tropical Storm Sally has just been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, and it appears to have shifted east. However Marion County is currently still under a Tropical Storm Warning and still in the “danger zone,” according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

The latest briefing held at 11 a.m. is predicting the hurricane to make landfall in the Biloxi/Ocean Springs/Pascagoula area. If that is the case, Marion County will be spared the worse of it by being west of the storm. However, it is a very slow moving storm, and the county will still feel the effects from it.

Parts of the county could receive up to 12 inches of rain beginning on Tuesday and continuing until Thursday. If the storm continues to move along the current model, winds in the amount of 30 to 40 MPH will be felt with possible wind gusts. Power outages and flash flooding are possible with the storm.