The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter located at the Wesley Center at First Methodist Church in Columbia. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, five people have already taken advantage of the shelter and more are expected tonight.
Hurricane Laura is now a major Category 4 hurricane expected to hit along the Louisiana/Texas border after midnight tonight.
Shelter Manager Aaron Baldridge said the shelter could use some volunteers.
If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, please contact the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or go to their website ww.redcross.org.