When it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes in 2020, Marion County has been spared for that most part, but that may be about to change as Tropical Storm Sally appears determined to make sure Marion County is not left out this time.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to form into either a strong Category 1 or weak Category 2 when it makes landfall with wind gusts up to 100 mph. The latest track has it making landfall Tuesday morning in the southeastern part of Louisiana and potentially following U.S. 55 inland. If it stays on that track, Marion County will be in the “action area” of the storm, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

For Marion County the storm could bring sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, flash flooding and tornadoes. Rainfall is expected to be between 4 and 8 inches.

Power outages are expected with the storm as well. Effects of the storm will begin to be felt late Monday evening and will continue until Wednesday.

The next weather briefing with the National Weather Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Stay tuned to The Columbian-Progress website for all the up-to-the-minute updates.