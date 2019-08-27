Marion County election results, Aug. 27 Republican runoff

These results from the Marion County Republican runoff, Aug. 27, 2019, will be updated as returns come in.

Update No. 5: Precincts reporting: 22 of 22 (all machine totals but not absentee)

Governor:

Tate Reeves, 3,158

Bill Waller, 2,124

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch, 3,102

Andy Taggart, 2,065

Chancery Clerk

Joy Daley Baughman, 2,208

Elisha Prisk Moree, 3,043

Coroner

Jessie D. Graham, 2,856

Carla Thornhill, 2,385

District 1 Supervisor (3 of 3 precincts reporting)

Blue Green, 818

Eddie Morgan, 685

District 2 Supervisor (4 of 4 precincts reporting)

Terry Broome, 473

John N. Moree, 729

District 1 Justice Court Judge (11 of 11 precincts reporting)

Brandon Paul Rowell, 1,529

Joseph Turney, 894

District 1 Constable (11 of 11 precincts reporting)

Gary Holman, 1,061

Krae Morgan, 1,337