Marion County election results, Aug. 27 Republican runoff
These results from the Marion County Republican runoff, Aug. 27, 2019, will be updated as returns come in.
Update No. 5: Precincts reporting: 22 of 22 (all machine totals but not absentee)
Governor:
Tate Reeves, 3,158
Bill Waller, 2,124
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch, 3,102
Andy Taggart, 2,065
Chancery Clerk
Joy Daley Baughman, 2,208
Elisha Prisk Moree, 3,043
Coroner
Jessie D. Graham, 2,856
Carla Thornhill, 2,385
District 1 Supervisor (3 of 3 precincts reporting)
Blue Green, 818
Eddie Morgan, 685
District 2 Supervisor (4 of 4 precincts reporting)
Terry Broome, 473
John N. Moree, 729
District 1 Justice Court Judge (11 of 11 precincts reporting)
Brandon Paul Rowell, 1,529
Joseph Turney, 894
District 1 Constable (11 of 11 precincts reporting)
Gary Holman, 1,061
Krae Morgan, 1,337