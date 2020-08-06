The Marion County School Board voted unanimously Thursday morning to push back the start date once again to Monday, Aug. 17.

Director of Curriculum Michael Day stood in for Superintendent Wendy Bracey and made the recommendation based on Gov. Tate Reeves’ recommendation and on the fact that all the necessary sanitation supplies have not been received. He said the deliveries are expected today. By allowing an extra week, it will give more time for everything to be cleaned and ready when schools open their doors on Aug. 17.

See Saturday’s paper for more details.