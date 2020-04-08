School announcement coming soon

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves informed the public that a decision on the remainder of the school year would be announced no later than Tuesday.

“I know parents would like to plan and have not been able to,” Reeves said.

Reeves said in the next few days he will be speaking with local superintendents and members at the state level board of education to determine what will be the best option. He was asked at the press conference if thoughts of the school year being extended is a possibility. Reeves said nothing can be ruled out yet.

Dr. Paul Byers with the Mississippi Health Department, said that while the amount of cases had a large decrease from the amount of new cases announced on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, he still believes the numbers will continue to rise. Tuesday the State Health Department announced a total of 1,915 cases, including 177 new cases. Wednesday morning there were a total of 2,003 cases with only 88 new cases.

Byers said disparities are being seen in the numbers with 56% of the cases in Mississippi being among African-Americans, and 72% of all deaths from the coronavirus in the state are also in African-Americans.

Reeves discussed Easter services for the weekend as well.

“I do not have the right to shut down churches, but we are going to protect our citizens,” Reeves said. He requests churches not hold in house Easter services but do it online for everyone to attend.

“No disease or virus can cancel Easter,” he said. “Do not stop worshipping but protect lives.”