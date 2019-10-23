Jail Docket: Oct. 24, 2019

Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. The C-P will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at 736-2611 for corrections.

John Randel Allen, 29, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

Johnny Ray Arrington, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; eluding law officer; public drunkenness.

Austin Broom, 25, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Zachary Phillip Broome, 27, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear x2.

Jaylon Marquez Chiles, 21, Biloxi, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); providing false information to a law enforcement.

Ronald Lee Collins, 51, Gulfport, arrested by MHP, charged with expired tag or improper tag; driving while license suspended; no proof of insurance; failure to yield right of way.

Willie Derick Daniels, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary of dwelling/home invasion.

Kayleigh Michelle Fillingame, 26, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Rory Forbes, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with simple assault.

Justin Dennard Goings, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Laken Andrea Goings, 23, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Wilbert James Hayes, 36, New Orleans, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; tampering with physical evidence.

Wanda Ann Herrera, 59, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Chad Hibley, 21, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Jadarius Quantrell Holloway, 22, Biloxi, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony O. Jackson, 45, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Wesley Little, 33, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Marsha Lowe, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Jaboris Antione Luter, 25, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

John C. McKenzie, 26, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Ashley Leann McLeod, 33, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt x3.

Wanda Mitchell, 49, Ocean Springs, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-bad check law.

Raphael Lorenzo Parkman, 35, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; driving while license suspended; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Jeremy Delance Peters, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; MDOC warrant.

Christopher Lee Robbins, 44, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Angielina Lashea Sauls, 21, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Orlando Sellers, 25, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

Brandon Dequan Stewart, 21, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Joe Glen Taylor, 33, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Kellie Taylor, 41, Tylertown, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Ryan Glyn Tolar, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court.

Hollis Lethell Varnado, 34, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Richard Kimble Varnado, 53, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Penny Elizabeth Yancey, 39, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court.