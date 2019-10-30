Jail Dockett: Oct. 31, 2019

Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20. The C-P will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at 736-2611 for corrections.

FoKelia Lakendra Akins, 40, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance sale.

Sarah Jean Alexander, 54, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for DUI 2nd offense.

Kindle Beach, 53, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with felony possession of controlled substance.

Bryan Bedwell, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.

Alicia Andrinette Bland, 42, Kansas City, Mo., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(c) >.08 or .02 for under 21.

Brady Steven Boyd, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court x3.

James Dustin Brewer, 29, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with uttering forgery.

Bobby Gene Cain, 68, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance sale.

Keio Conerly, 42, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams).

Rajel Jahmon Dillon, 29, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Margie Dixon, 67, Magnolia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of shoplifting; trespassing.

George Dubose, 31, Texas/Mississippi, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).

Robert Lewis Franklin, 46, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense.

Matthew W. Green, 34, Columbia, arrested by Drug Court, probation violation.

Fernando Antonio Harvey, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; simple assault; contempt of court.

Sasha Shantal Ishman, 28, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with felony possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of firearm by felon.

Brandon Terrell Johnson, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of firearm by felon.

Felicia Alford Kendricks, 50, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: sale w/in proximity of schools, churches, park; conspiracy-to commit felony.

Alyssa Jean Knight, 31, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, warrant.

Thomas George Martin, 47, Columbia, arrested by MBN, charged with felony possession of controlled substance; enhanced-possession of controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; drug trafficking; controlled substance: sale w/in 1500 ft. of schools, churches, park; contempt of court.

Brittany Deanna Matthews, 34, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, warrant.

Wade Owens, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with felony possession of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm by felon.

Tywon Devants Peters, 20, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Angela Rafael Rawls, 48, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with felony possession of controlled substance; controlled substance x2.

Allison Leigh Singley, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court (speeding); petit larceny.

Daniel Tyler Singley, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with felony possession of controlled substance x2; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Jennifer Leigh Singley, 36, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance.

Melodie Ann Stogner, 53, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Jordan Thompson, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: sale w/in 1500 ft. of schools, churches, park; contempt of court.

Jenea Elizabeth Thornhill, 28, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony possession of controlled substance, tampering w/evidence; sale of controlled substance; sell of controlled substance w/in 1500 ft. of a park.

Jarrad Cleve Turnage, 40, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with probation violation.

Nacoya M. Waller, 26, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; harassment by electronic device.

Toney Watts, 55, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with vehicle: leaving scene of accident-involving only vehicular.