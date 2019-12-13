Business Feature: From deer processing to deli, City Market has it

City Market already has its deer processing off the ground and will be a full-line meat market beginning Jan. 1.

The market currently has a deli with plate lunches from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but there are bigger plans in the works. Beginning in the new year, City Market will add an old-fashioned diner that will be open on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 until 10. City Market opened its doors to deer processing Oct. 15 and launched the store aspect two weeks ago. The store is open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The deli features all homemade food, including original seasoned meat, meatloaf, stuffed bell peppers, mustard and turnip greens, macaroni and cheese, chicken pot pie, sweet potato casserole, roast, fried and baked pork chops, smoked meat, fried fish and boiled shrimp among others. There’s no set rotation, but the daily options vary. There is always a $5 combo available, though, like two-piece chicken with two sides and a drink.

On the store part, Landy Slocum said City Market has the best ribeye available in Columbia for $12.99 a pound. It also has fresh smoked meats, and all of the sausage is made in house. Available in the meat market is chicken, beef, pork, seasoned meat, turkey drumsticks, turkey wings, ham hocks, pickled pig tails and tips and ox tail.

For customers looking to get deer processed, City Market can make sausage, tenderized steaks, deer jerky and ground meat in several different flavors, including jalapeno and cheese, green onion and pineapple and cheese.

“We also do a Cajun sausage and a beef sausage,” Slocum said. “On your deer we can add beef or pork, and we do a specialty on your hamburger meat. We can add green onions, bacon — real popular this year is bacon burgers. I love the bacon cheeseburger on the deer.”

Slocum said that City Market is essentially an all-in-one down home deli, meat market and deer processer all together, which is one of a kind in the area.

Slocum said he has been in the meat business on the retail side for a long time and opening up his own place has been a lifelong dream of his. He said his former job kept him out on the road a lot, and he wanted to be able to stay close to home with his family. The business is family run and takes customer service to heart.

“We cater to anybody’s needs, anything they ask for we get. We’ll help tote the groceries out to their cars. It’s just down home service as it should be,” Slocum said. “Every time you walk in our doors, you’ll know your business is appreciated.”

While getting the meat market and the diner rolling in January is his immediate aim, Slocum said his long-term plan is to get into delivery.

“I’d like it to be like the old-school markets used to where you could call in a meat order or a grocery order and deliver it in town,” he said. “That’s a major goal of mine to do a meat delivery and perhaps a diner delivery as well.”

City Market can be reached at (601) 633-5188 and is located at 517 S. High School Ave.