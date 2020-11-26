The trial in the Columbia Annexation matter has been set after a status conference hearing was held Monday morning in the Marion County Courtroom. The trial is set to begin Sept. 20, 2021 and is expected to take a week.

The status conference lasted just a little over 30 minutes and was overseen by Special Chancellor William H. Singletary. Singletary was appointed the chancellor over the matter by the Mississippi Supreme Court, after Chancellor Deborah Gambrell recused herself from the matter.

Please see Thursday's edition of The Columbian-Progress for full details from the hearing.