Sat, 10/05/2019 - 11:45am

76, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Amy Beth Morris, 76, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Improve Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Darel Daniels officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Hathorn Funeral Home.

