Fire Report: June 11, 2020

Monday, June 1

Medical, Arkansas Ave./C St., 2:30 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 906 N. Park Ave., 8:58 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 215 McDaniel St., 11:53 p.m., Columbia responded.

Tuesday, June 2

Fire alarm, 2192 Mississippi 13 S., 9:53 a.m., Foxworth and South Marion responded.

Medical, 425 Peace St., 10:58 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 404 Lafayette St., 5:03 p.m., Columbia responded.

Wednesday, June 3

Medical, 808 Rogers Ave., 5:56 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, U.S. 98 Bypass/Eagle Day Ave., 11:38 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident w/injuries, 1993 U.S. 98 W., 3:47 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Thursday, June 4

Gas leak/odor, 402 Brown Ave., 10:41 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 201 Evergreen St., 10:57 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 839 Mississippi 587, 12:28 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 605 Keys Ave., 1:32 p.m., Columbia responded.

Electrical fire, 1487 Mississippi 13 S., 4:34 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.

Smoke, 907 Pope St., 5:17 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 581 Riley Road, 6:37 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 130 Jamestown Road, 8:48 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Friday, June 5

Medical, 1804 Sullivan St., 8:26 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 130 Jamestown Road, 10:26 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Smoke, Old Mississippi 35 N./Country Club Drive, 7:54 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Road hazard, 1565 N. Park Ave., 9:18 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Saturday, June 6

Medical, 907 Lafayette St., 8:12 a.m., Columbia responded.

Grass/woods fire, 242 Jones Road, 9:14 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Sunday, June 7

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Pierce Road, 1:50 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 2009 Ridgewood Drive, 6:55 a.m., Columbia responded.

Road hazard, Hurricane Creek Road/Anderson Canal Road, 12:43 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Carbon monoxide alarm, 1221 Lampton Hilltop Road, 6:21 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Road hazard, Airport Road/Sumrall Road, 10:59 p.m., Tri-Community responded. 

