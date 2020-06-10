Fire Report: June 11, 2020

Fire Report: June 11, 2020By STAFF REPORTS,
Monday, June 1
Medical, Arkansas Ave./C St., 2:30 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 906 N. Park Ave., 8:58 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 215 McDaniel St., 11:53 p.m., Columbia responded.
Tuesday, June 2
Fire alarm, 2192 Mississippi 13 S., 9:53 a.m., Foxworth and South Marion responded.
Medical, 425 Peace St., 10:58 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 404 Lafayette St., 5:03 p.m., Columbia responded.
Wednesday, June 3
Medical, 808 Rogers Ave., 5:56 a.m., Columbia responded.
Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, U.S. 98 Bypass/Eagle Day Ave., 11:38 a.m., Columbia responded.
Vehicle accident w/injuries, 1993 U.S. 98 W., 3:47 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Thursday, June 4
Gas leak/odor, 402 Brown Ave., 10:41 a.m., Columbia responded.
Fire, 201 Evergreen St., 10:57 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 839 Mississippi 587, 12:28 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Medical, 605 Keys Ave., 1:32 p.m., Columbia responded.
Electrical fire, 1487 Mississippi 13 S., 4:34 p.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.
Smoke, 907 Pope St., 5:17 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 581 Riley Road, 6:37 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 130 Jamestown Road, 8:48 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Friday, June 5
Medical, 1804 Sullivan St., 8:26 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 130 Jamestown Road, 10:26 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Smoke, Old Mississippi 35 N./Country Club Drive, 7:54 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Road hazard, 1565 N. Park Ave., 9:18 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Saturday, June 6
Medical, 907 Lafayette St., 8:12 a.m., Columbia responded.
Grass/woods fire, 242 Jones Road, 9:14 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Sunday, June 7
Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Pierce Road, 1:50 a.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 2009 Ridgewood Drive, 6:55 a.m., Columbia responded.
Road hazard, Hurricane Creek Road/Anderson Canal Road, 12:43 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Carbon monoxide alarm, 1221 Lampton Hilltop Road, 6:21 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Road hazard, Airport Road/Sumrall Road, 10:59 p.m., Tri-Community responded.