Jail Docket: Jan. 23, 2020

Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19. The C-P will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at 736-2611 for corrections.

Courtney Noel Barnes, 27, Oak Vale, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance.

Duane Edward Bates, 31, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); contempt of court.

Jesse William Borders, 26, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 3rd offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Matthew Rossie Brown, 63, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; public drunkenness.

Justin Tyler Butler, 22, Columbia, arrested by contempt of court; contempt of court for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lemanuel Carlos Carson, 30, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Dana Darr Cook, 53, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance; vehicle: leaving scene of accident-involving only vehicular.

Joe Donald Cook Jr., 43, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Michael Cranford, 35, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Rose Marie Dillon, 46, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; trespassing; disturbing the peace.

David Duncan, 54, Picayune, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Shannon Head, 42, Picayune, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 2nd offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Melissa G. Hibley, 39, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 3rd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tiffany Clark Holmes, 32, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance while in possession of a firearm x2.

Kenrick Deshan Hooks, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Charley Eugene Jackson, 60, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with fugitive/hold for Alabama; contempt of court.

Tresa Lynn Jerkins, 53, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation; felony possession of controlled substance.

Jessie L. Kelly, 36, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense; contempt of court-driving while license suspended; contempt of court-no motor vehicle liability insurance.

Jamareus Lajaques Lewis, 22, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession of firearm at crime/arrest; SEC. 63-11-40 driving while driving license or privilege cancelled, suspended or revoked; no proof of liability insurance.

Jaboris Antione Luter, 26, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Laneah C. Madison, 40, Morgantown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Georgianna Marie Oatis, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with simple assault to create fear; trespassing after warning.

Wade Owens, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Jessie Collier Peters, 50, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI; driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance; requirement of use of safety seat belt system by operator and passengers in passenger motor vehicle-protection of children; careless driving; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest; DUI 3rd offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21.

Demyran Antonio Quinn, 30, Darbun, arrested by MCSO, charged with false identifying information.

Brandi Roddy, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with expired driver’s license.

Jennifer Jones Singley, 36, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).

Jennifer Leigh Singley, 36, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; contempt of court.

Crystal Smith, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Thomas Hunter Smith, 20, Monticello, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving.

Rickey E. Stephens, 54, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Yolanda Thompson, 48, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary.