Jail Docket: June 11, 2020

Editor’s Note: The following people were booked into the Marion County Jail from June 1 to June 7. The C-P will correct any errors. Call Editor Charlie Smith at 736-2611 for corrections.

Houston Wade Brewer, 25, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; requirement of use of safety seat belt system by operator and passengers in passenger motor vehicle: protection of children.

Adam Brumfield, 29, Columbia, arrested by controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; controlled substance: physician illegally prescribe/administer amphetamine.

Melanie Guidroz Butler, 48, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Angela Ware Conerly, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense; contempt of court.

Eric Keon Cook, 25, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Wyatt Henry Dement, 53, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 3rd offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Zachary K. Forbes, 33, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court.

Yolanda Franklin, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Kevin Lynn Graff, 53, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Donavan Lewis, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court x3; disturbing the peace.

April Magee, 31, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Michael Henry Prickett, 48, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Jeremy Dalton Reid, 18, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tera Santos, 41, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with uttering forgery-GJI.

Louise Scott, 61, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with drunkenness or profanity in public place; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Shawn Lee Sims, 45, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.

Frances Verlin Smith, 56, Waynesboro, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Jason Blaine Stogner, 22, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 3rd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.

Derrick Washington, 28, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid-marijuana (under 30 grams); child-contributing to the neglect or delinquency.