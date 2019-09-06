Friday Night Lights Sept. 6: CHS, West, CA win

Columbia and West Marion continued their hot starts in 2019, both winning Friday night to keep their records unblemished, and Columbia Academy notched its first victory of the season.

West Marion claimed its third straight win to start the season, this time over county rival East Marion by a score of 20-0 in Foxworth. Despite mistakes and penalties by West Marion, East could not capitalize, including a fumble the Eagles recovered on the Trojan one yard line. Next week it’s homecoming for the Trojans as they host Forrest County Ag, while the Eagles travel to Morton.

Columbia made the long trip to Wilkinson County and for the third straight week blew out their opposition, winning 61-22. The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in 3A in Mississippi, will host North Pike next week.

Columbia Academy traveled to Brookhaven Academy, and the Cougars claimed a 44-42 shootout. They’ll look to carry that momentum into their first district game of the season next week as they host Bowling Green.