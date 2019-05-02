‘Fit for duty’ helps police get in shape

‘Fit for duty’ helps police get in shapeBy BRANDI PERRY,
Thu, 05/02/2019 - 12:00am
It’s no secret that police work can be dangerous, but what many don’t know is that the majority of law enforcement-related deaths are from heart issues.
It’s no secret that police work can be dangerous, but what many don’t know is that the majority of law enforcement-related deaths are from heart issues.
All season long West Marion has ridden the dominant right arms of just two starters, Shelby... READ MORE
The main focus on the proposed sportsplex in Columbia has been on youth baseball and softball... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: Information printed in the “Fire Report” comes via the responding department... READ MORE