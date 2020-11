The following students graduated Oct. 30 from the Certified Nurse Aide course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. In the front row is Amber Travis. In the second row, from left, are Leanna Gonzales and Teneesha Dillon. In the third row are Keiondre Pace and Ja’Nayiah Willis. In the fourth row are Veronica Lovett and Vicky Moore. In the top row are Beyonce Brock and Thomas “TJ” Hinton of Richton. Not pictured is Alexis Johnson of Wiggins. Program instructor is Adison King. Enrollment is currently underway for January 2021 classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.