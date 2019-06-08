Barr to sign book

Barr to sign bookBy STAFF,
Sat, 06/08/2019 - 12:00am
Foxworth native Shania Barr will hold a book signing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Columbia-Marion County Public Library.
