Biden thumps Bernie in Marion County

Former Vice President Joe Biden thrashed Sen. Bernie Sanders in Marion County and throughout Mississippi Tuesday in the Democratic presidential primary.

Biden received 85% (1,720 votes) in the Marion County Democratic primary versus just under 11% (217) for Sanders.

With about 85% of precincts throughout Mississippi reporting as of just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Biden had about 81% of the state's vote. That would earn him about 28 delegates from Mississippi, while Sanders would get one.

On the Republican side, incumbent U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo did well in Marion County against his three challengers, receiving nearly 77% of the vote here. Robert Deming was second with just under 10% and Carl Boyanton third with about 9%. Samuel Hickman placed fourth in the county with just shy of 5%.

The Associated Press called Palazzo as the race's overall winner at about 9:30 Tuesday night. He won't be opposed in the general election and will thus serve a sixth term.

President Donald Trump faced only nominal opposition in his party's primary and utterly dominated in Marion County, taking 98.8% of the vote here against two relatively unknown challengers.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was not opposed in the GOP primary and will again face former U.S. Rep. Mike Espy, who easily won the Democratic nomination Tuesday. The two met in a 2018 special election to complete the late Thad Cochran's term, and Hyde-Smith won with 54%.

Turnout was about 34% with 5,680 votes cast in Marion County out of 16,601 registered voters.