Black Friday strikes: 75% off newsstand price

Marion Countians can score huge savings on an annual subscription to The Columbian-Progress, but they must act Friday.

The newspaper’s one-day-only Black Friday deal offers 75 percent off the newsstand price. An annual subscription is just $26 for new subscribers who live in Marion County; that’s only 25 cents per issue for 104 editions chock full of local news, sports, deals and lifestyles.

Publisher Charlie Smith said it’s the perfect time to get back into delivery of the paper or to start for the first time.

“I don’t anticipate doing another deal like this for at least another few years,” he said. “Readers should be prepared to take advantage of it while they can.”

Membership benefits include home delivery twice a week right to your mailbox, complimentary access at ColumbianProgress.com and free classified ads throughout the year to individuals.

There are four easy ways to sign up:

1. Call 736-2611 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

2. Stop by our office at 318 Second St. during those same hours.

3. Log on any time Friday at ColumbianProgress.com and use coupon code “FRIDAY” to get the discount when checking out.

4. Mail payment to P.O. Box 1171, Columbia, MS 39429 on Friday. Letters must be postmarked on Friday to qualify for the sale.