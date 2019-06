In error, Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall’s report was not included in a story published Saturday about campaign finance documents. Hall, who turned his in by the June 10 deadline, reported receiving $1,200 during May for a total of $3,050 for the year.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers