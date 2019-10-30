Career training prepares students

More than 400 high school students are in the 12 programs of the Marion County Carl Loftin Career and Technical Center. One of the largest centers in the state, the CTE (Career Technical Education) center serves all schools and any student living in Marion County.

Students are in culinary arts, digital media, health sciences, engineering and early childhood, emerging after graduation as nurses, teachers and more.

Jan Sears, director of the center, never imagined she would have a career in vocational education.

“My friend worked here, and there was a business marketing position available," Sears recalled. “When I started, I loved it, and I continue to love it every single day. I try not to brag on it too much, but it’s just the best job.”

“I truly believe we have some of the best students in the county,” said Sears, who has been working at the CTE in business marketing and administration positions for almost 23 years.

Serenity Lowery, a second-year student of the Teacher Academy, wants to pursue a career in elementary education.

“When my sister had her baby, I took care of her while she worked, and it helped me grow and I knew I wanted to work with kids," Lowery said.

Students have the opportunity to gain field experience while in their respective programs.

“Last year we went to West Marion, and I was in a kindergarten class. This year I’m in a third-grade English class. Getting field experience is probably my favorite part about the Teacher Academy," she said.

Students compete in their individual programs on local, regional, state and even national levels for extra scholarships and other distinctions.

“Our teachers organize the competitions, help fundraise and get sponsors for the students,” Sears said.

Aiden Butler, a second-year student in the engineering program, wants to pursue a career in computer science and mechanical engineering. “It’s something that I’ve always enjoyed: taking something apart, putting it back together, and it works better,” he said.

Amy Baughman, instructor of the Teacher Academy program, has worked at the center for 12 years. Once a former student at the same campus, Baughman said she “was very inspired by my instructors and the information that I was learning and obtaining here that I was not getting at my high school.”

Seeing the impact she has made on former students is indescribable, Baughman said.

Students often leave and go straight to the job market, college or to junior college, Sears said. At the end of their first and second year in the course, students are required to take a state test on what they’ve learned in their specific course.

“Mississippi is really pushing national certifications, so we need to know what we need to be teaching our students,” Sears said.

Students oftentimes choose not to pursue a career in their program they took in high school.

“It’s a really good class to earn credits and get great learning experience, but I’m not exactly sure yet what job I want,” says James Hill, a second year culinary arts students.

While students are required to know their curriculum, teachers are mandated to undergo a VIP program that verifies they are able to teach. Many teachers do not have a background in education because they often come from industry. That kind of real-life experience can be invaluable to instructing students about what it takes to be successful in a job.

“My welding, automotive service and carpentry teachers came straight out of industry,” Sears said. “We can pull a retired welder off the street and he might be the best welder ever, but he’s got to be taught how to handle high schoolers, and that can be a challenge sometimes.

“I need their knowledge, and Mississippi allows them to become teachers over a three-year period.”

Sears says many teachers don’t get paid nearly as much as they deserve.

“From a kindergarten teacher to a high school teacher, they are pretty much, besides parents, giving our future generation tools that is needed to continue to let the world function in a positive way. I can’t imagine there being any other job that anyone could want.”